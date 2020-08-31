India says China's military made moves near disputed border
In this Sept. 14, 2017, file photo, a banner erected by the Indian army stands near Pangong Tso lake near the India China border in India's Ladakh area. India said Monday its soldiers thwarted China's "provocative" military movements near a disputed border in Ladakh region amid a monthslong standoff. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)
Aijaz Hussain, The Associated Press
Published Monday, August 31, 2020 8:05AM EDT
SRINAGAR, India - India says its soldiers thwarted “provocative” military movements by China near a disputed border in the Ladakh region months into their deadliest standoff in decades.
India's defence ministry says China's military moved “to change the status quo” in violation of a consensus reached in past efforts to settle the standoff in the cold-desert region.
It says Indian troops preempted the Chinese military activity on the southern bank of Pangong Lake, where their face off began in May.
China did not immediately comment. India said local military commanders from both sides were meeting to try to resolve the issues.