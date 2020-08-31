

Aijaz Hussain, The Associated Press





SRINAGAR, India - India says its soldiers thwarted “provocative” military movements by China near a disputed border in the Ladakh region months into their deadliest standoff in decades.

India's defence ministry says China's military moved “to change the status quo” in violation of a consensus reached in past efforts to settle the standoff in the cold-desert region.

It says Indian troops preempted the Chinese military activity on the southern bank of Pangong Lake, where their face off began in May.

China did not immediately comment. India said local military commanders from both sides were meeting to try to resolve the issues.