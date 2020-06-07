CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
India sees 10,000 new cases ahead of reopenings
Doctors request roadside vendors to wear masks during a free medical camp in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums in Mumbai, India, Sunday, June 7, 2020. India whose coronavirus caseload is fifth highest in the world has partially restored trains and domestic flights and allowed reopening of shops and manufacturing. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, June 7, 2020 7:49AM EDT
NEW DELHI -- India reported 9,971 new coronavirus cases on Sunday in another biggest single-day spike, a day before it prepares to reopen shopping malls, hotels and religious places after a 10-week lockdown.
India has now surpassed Spain as the fifth hardest-hit country, with 246,628 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including 6,929 deaths.
New Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad are among India's worst-hit cities. Six of the country's 28 states account for 73% of the total cases.
India has already partially restored train services and domestic flights and allowed shops and manufacturing to reopen. E-commerce companies have started to deliver goods, including those considered nonessential, to places outside containment zones.