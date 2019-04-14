Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg set to make 2020 Democratic run
In this Feb. 16, 2019, file photo, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, of South Bend, Ind., smiles as he listens to a question during a stop in Raymond, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Sara Burnett, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, April 14, 2019 11:17AM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) of South Bend, Indiana, is expected to make his Democratic run for president official during a rally later Sunday in the city where he launched his political career less than a decade ago.
The 37-year-old Rhodes Scholar and Afghanistan war veteran has surged from a little-known local politician to a high-profile contender in the 2020 race. He grew up in South Bend and is in his second term as mayor.
Back in January, he announced a presidential exploratory committee - the first step toward an official candidacy.
Buttigieg is planning to return this week in early-voting Iowa and New Hampshire - but now as a full-fledged candidate who's being taken more seriously.