Indonesia navy finds items from lost sub, indicating it sank
Indonesian Navy Chief Yudo Margono, front left, Indonesian Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto, center, and Indonesia police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo, right, talk to media as they display debris found in the waters during a search for the Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala at Ngurah Rai Military Air Base in Bali, Indonesia on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Indonesia’s navy on Saturday said items were found from a missing submarine, indicating the vessel with 53 crew members had sank and there was no hope of finding survivors. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Share:
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, April 24, 2021 6:28AM EDT
BANYUWANGI, Indonesia - Indonesia's navy says items have been found from a missing submarine, indicating the vessel with 53 crew members has sunk.
Navy Chief Yudo Margono said at a press conference Saturday in Bali that rescuers found several items.
They include parts of a torpedo straightener, a grease bottle believed to be used to oil the periscope and prayer rugs from the submarine.
Margono said: “With the authentic evidence we found believed to be from the submarine, we have now moved from the `sub miss' phase to `sub sunk.”'
The submarine disappeared Wednesday off the island of Bali.
Officials said the oxygen supply would have run out early Saturday.