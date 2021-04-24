

The Associated Press





BANYUWANGI, Indonesia - Indonesia's navy says items have been found from a missing submarine, indicating the vessel with 53 crew members has sunk.

Navy Chief Yudo Margono said at a press conference Saturday in Bali that rescuers found several items.

They include parts of a torpedo straightener, a grease bottle believed to be used to oil the periscope and prayer rugs from the submarine.

Margono said: “With the authentic evidence we found believed to be from the submarine, we have now moved from the `sub miss' phase to `sub sunk.”'

The submarine disappeared Wednesday off the island of Bali.

Officials said the oxygen supply would have run out early Saturday.