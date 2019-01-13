Indonesia official: Lion Air jet voice recorder found
In this Oct. 31, 2018, file photo, a rescuer inspects parts of Lion Air Flight 610 retrieved from the waters off Java Island where the plane was crashed at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. Investigators of the Oct. 29 crash say that the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft was deemed airworthy when it made its final takeoff from Jakarta. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana, File)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, January 13, 2019 11:01PM EST
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian official says the cockpit voice recorder of the Lion Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in October has been found.
Ridwan Djamaluddin, a deputy maritime minister, told reporters Monday that the National Transportation Safety Committee had informed the ministry about the discovery.
He said human remains were also discovered at the seabed location.
The 2-month-old Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet plunged into the Java Sea just minutes after taking off from Jakarta on Oct. 29, killing all 189 people on board.