

The Associated Press





Iran's President Hassan Rouhani claims an unnamed U.S.-allied country supports the group that attacked a military parade on Saturday.

Rouhani said Sunday that the U.S. supports small nations in the southern Persian Gulf that in turn back the militants behind the attack. He did not identify the attackers. Arab separatists claimed the assault, which killed at least 25 people and wounded more than 60, and Iranian officials appear to have accepted the claim.

Rouhani could have been referring to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates or Bahrain, all of which are close U.S. military allies. He says Iran will respond to the attack in a lawful way.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE view Iran as a regional menace and have long accused it of meddling in other countries' affairs. Iran backs militant groups across the region.