

The Associated Press





TEHRAN, Iran -- Thousands of Iranians have staged a rally in Tehran marking the anniversary of the 1979 U.S. Embassy takeover as Washington restores all sanctions lifted under the nuclear deal.

The crowd chanted "Down with U.S." and "Death to Israel" during Sunday's rally in the capital, and state TV says similar demonstrations were held in other cities and towns.

On Friday, the Trump administration announced the restoration of sanctions on Iran's shipping, financial and energy sectors, the second batch of penalties to be restored after President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear agreement in May.

Iranian students stormed the embassy shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, taking 52 Americans hostage for 444 days.