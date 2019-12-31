Iraqi mourners try to storm U.S. Embassy after airstrikes
U.S. soldiers fire tear gas to stop protesters inside U.S. embassy compound, in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Dozens of angry Iraqi Shiite militia supporters broke into the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad on Tuesday after smashing a main door and setting fire to a reception area, prompting tear gas and sounds of gunfire. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, December 31, 2019 6:23AM EST
BAGHDAD -- Hundreds of Iraqi mourners are trying to storm the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad following deadly U.S. airstrikes that killed 25 fighters from an Iran-backed Shiite militia in Iraq.
The mourners held funerals for the killed in a Baghdad neighbourhood on Tuesday, after which they marched on to the heavily fortified Green Zone and kept walking till they reached the sprawling U.S. Embassy complex there. AP journalists saw the crowd try to storm the embassy, shouting "Down, down USA!"