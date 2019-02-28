Irish drivers warned to get paperwork for 'no-deal' Brexit
FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, a bureau de change on the border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland, near the town of Jonesborough, Northern Ireland. The Motor Insurers' Bureau of Ireland have issued a warning to Irish drivers, Thursday Feb. 28, 2019, that they will need a special insurance document to cross the currently invisible border from Ireland into Northern Ireland, if the U.K. leaves the European Union without a deal. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, FILE)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 6:00AM EST
LONDON -- Irish drivers have been warned they will need a special insurance document to cross the currently invisible border to Northern Ireland after next month if the U.K. leaves the European Union without a deal.
The Motor Insurers' Bureau of Ireland says it has issued insurance firms with 1 million application forms for the internationally recognized "Green Card" document.
Britain is due to leave the 28-nation Bloc on March 29 and so far Britain's Parliament has rejected the government's divorce deal, raising the chance of a chaotic "no deal" Brexit.
Governments in EU countries, as well as in Britain, have warned of potential disruption to trade and travel.
If there is a deal, there will be no change for citizens and businesses until at least the end of 2020.