

The Associated Press





LONDON -- Irish drivers have been warned they will need a special insurance document to cross the currently invisible border to Northern Ireland after next month if the U.K. leaves the European Union without a deal.

The Motor Insurers' Bureau of Ireland says it has issued insurance firms with 1 million application forms for the internationally recognized "Green Card" document.

Britain is due to leave the 28-nation Bloc on March 29 and so far Britain's Parliament has rejected the government's divorce deal, raising the chance of a chaotic "no deal" Brexit.

Governments in EU countries, as well as in Britain, have warned of potential disruption to trade and travel.

If there is a deal, there will be no change for citizens and businesses until at least the end of 2020.