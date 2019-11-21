IS claims attack in Egypt's Sinai that killed officer
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2014 file photo, Egyptian army forces patrol amid the debris of houses destroyed by the army in the Egyptian border town of Rafah, as seen from the Palestinian side of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. In a 134-page report released Tuesday, May 28, 2019, Human Rights Watch, a leading international rights group, accused Egypt’s security forces of committing widespread abuses against civilians -- some of which “amount to war crimes” -- in the Sinai Peninsula, where Egypt has been battling Islamic militants for years. The group said it documented “crimes, including mass arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, torture, extrajudicial killings, and possibly unlawful air and ground attacks against civilians.” (AP Photo/Adel Hana, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, November 21, 2019 7:31AM EST
CAIRO - The Islamic State group has claimed an attack this week in Egypt's restive Sinai Peninsula that killed an officer and wounded three others.
A statement by the extremist group released late on Wednesday on a militant-linked website says its fighters had targeted an armoured vehicle carrying Egyptian forces with a roadside bombing the previous day in the town of Sheikh Zuweid.
Egyptian officials had said a captain was killed and four members of the security forces were wounded in a roadside bombing on Tuesday.
Egypt has been battling an Islamic insurgency in Sinai, led by the regional IS affiliate, that intensified after the military overthrew the country's Islamist president, Mohammed Morsi, in 2013.
The militants have carried out scores of attacks, mainly targeting security forces and minority Christians.