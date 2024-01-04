Islamic state claims responsibility for attacks that killed nearly 100 people in Iran
Families of victims of the explosions gather at the courtyard of a hospital in the city of Kerman, about 510 miles (820 kilometres) southeast of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. (Sare Tajalli, ISNA via AP)
Share:
Reuters
Published Thursday, January 4, 2024 11:36AM EST
DUBAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility on Thursday for two explosions that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020.
The group posted a statement on its affiliate Telegram channels.
(Reporting by Clauda Tanios; Editing by Alex Richardson)