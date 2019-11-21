Islamic State group claims responsibility for Mali attack
In this photo taken on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, people hold signs reading in French "down with France" "Mali is one and indivisible' and "no to the misappropriation of our funds" during a protest against France but showing support to the Malian army and the families of Malian soldiers who died during the fight against terrorism, at the Independence square in Bamako, Mali. Mali’s military has abandoned some of its most isolated outposts in the desert north while extremist attacks have killed more than 100 soldiers in just six weeks. The West African nation’s president faces a decline in military morale, a sentiment that helped spark a coup against his predecessor in 2012. (AP Photo/Baba Ahmed)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, November 21, 2019 7:24AM EST
JOHANNESBURG - The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an attack that killed 30 soldiers in Mali earlier this week.
A statement late Wednesday asserts that another 30 soldiers were wounded in Monday's ambush.
The statement mentions no deaths among IS-linked fighters. Mali's army has said 17 extremists were killed in the fighting at Tabankort in the northeastern Gao region.
Mali and Niger had been carrying out a joint operation along their border to track extremists. Nigerien troops detained about 100 suspects.
Well over 100 Malian soldiers have died in the past two months in attacks by fighters linked to IS and al-Qaida.
The U.S. says the Sahel region south of the Sahara Desert is of growing concern with thousands of IS-linked fighters active in Mali, Nigeria, Burkina Faso and elsewhere.