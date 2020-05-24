Israel's Netanyahu attacks justice system as trial begins
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wearing a face mask in line with public health restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, stands inside the court room as his corruption trial opens at the Jerusalem District Court, Sunday, May 24, 2020. He is the country’s first sitting prime minister ever to go on trial, facing charges of fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes in a series of corruption cases stemming from ties to wealthy friends. (Ronen Zvulun/ Pool Photo via AP)
Aron Heller, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, May 24, 2020 9:38AM EDT
JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial has begun. Netanyahu wore a blue surgical mask, in line with public health restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He stood and talked to his lawyer as the proceedings began, refusing to sit until TV cameras left the room. As he arrived at the building Sunday,
Netanyahu defiantly lashed out at the country's justice system, saying he was the victim of a conspiracy by police, prosecutors and the media. Critics say Netanyahu's arguments have undermined Israel's court system and risk deeper damage to the country's democratic institutions.
Netanyahu is Israel's first sitting prime minister ever to go on trial, and legal analysts expect the case to last several years.