

Aron Heller, The Associated Press





JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial has begun. Netanyahu wore a blue surgical mask, in line with public health restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He stood and talked to his lawyer as the proceedings began, refusing to sit until TV cameras left the room. As he arrived at the building Sunday,

Netanyahu defiantly lashed out at the country's justice system, saying he was the victim of a conspiracy by police, prosecutors and the media. Critics say Netanyahu's arguments have undermined Israel's court system and risk deeper damage to the country's democratic institutions.

Netanyahu is Israel's first sitting prime minister ever to go on trial, and legal analysts expect the case to last several years.