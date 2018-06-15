

The Associated Press





PARIS -- French President Emmanuel Macron and new Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte meet Friday amid tensions between the two countries over migration.

Conte, who heads a populist government, will have a working lunch with the pro-European Macron at the Elysee palace. They will then hold a joint news conference.

Macron's office said the discussions will focus on migrant-related issues and other major European topics ahead of an EU summit at the end of the month.

A feud was triggered this week by Macron's tough assessment of Italy's decision to shut its ports to a rescue ship carrying 629 migrants -- he called the Italian government's behaviour "irresponsible."

Both leaders agreed Thursday to maintain the planned meeting after a phone call they described as cordial.

Macron said he never "meant to offend" Italy.