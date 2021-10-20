Jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny wins top EU prize
FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny looks at photographers standing in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia. A Moscow court is considering a request by prosecutors to outlaw the organizations founded by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. That's part of authorities’ efforts to muzzle critics ahead of a crucial parliamentary election in September. The Moscow City Court on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 is expected to grant prosecutors’ request to designate Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and his sprawling network of regional offices across Russia as extremist organizations. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, October 20, 2021 8:43AM EDT
BRUSSELS (AP) - Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's main critic, has been awarded the European Union's top human rights prize.
In open criticism of the Kremlin, the leaders of the European Parliament picked the Russian politician for the Sakharov Prize Wednesday. Other candidates had been a group of Afghan women and imprisoned Bolivian politician and former interim President Jeanine Anez.