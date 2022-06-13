Jan. 6 panel: Trump ex-campaign manager no longer testifying
From left to right, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., are seated as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Share:
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 13, 2022 9:32AM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s former campaign manger Bill Stepien abruptly pulled out of Monday’s appearance before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, citing a family emergency, the panel said.
Stepien was expected to be a witness for Monday’s hearing as the panel delves deeper into what it calls the “big lie,” the defeated president’s false claims of voter fraud that fueled his relentless effort to overturn the 2020 election and led a mob of his supporters to lay siege to the U.S. Capitol.
The committee said Stepien's counsel will appear and make a statement on the record.