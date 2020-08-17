

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press





TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has visited a hospital for what Japanese media say was a regular health checkup, although the visit generated renewed concerns about his health.

Videos of Abe being driven in a car to the hospital were widely shown on Japanese TV news reports.

Public broadcaster NHK TV later showed him leaving the hospital at about 6 p.m.

The Prime Minister's Office declined to comment, saying the visit was not on his official schedule.

The 65-year-old leader has had health concerns before.

He stepped down in 2007 during an earlier stint as prime minister, citing health problems.