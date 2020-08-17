Japan's leader visits hospital, raising health concerns
FILE - In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press
Published Monday, August 17, 2020 7:42AM EDT
TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has visited a hospital for what Japanese media say was a regular health checkup, although the visit generated renewed concerns about his health.
Videos of Abe being driven in a car to the hospital were widely shown on Japanese TV news reports.
Public broadcaster NHK TV later showed him leaving the hospital at about 6 p.m.
The Prime Minister's Office declined to comment, saying the visit was not on his official schedule.
The 65-year-old leader has had health concerns before.
He stepped down in 2007 during an earlier stint as prime minister, citing health problems.