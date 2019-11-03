Juvenile charged in Halloween shooting to remain in custody
Trick-or-treaters walk past a crime scene in the 3700 block of West 26th Street, where a 7-year-old girl was shot while trick-or-treating Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Chicago. A 7-year-old girl out trick-or-treating in a bumblebee outfit was critically injured Thursday night during a shooting on Chicago's West Side. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, November 3, 2019 12:07PM EST
CHICAGO - A teenage boy charged in the shooting of two people on Halloween, including a 7-year-old girl who was out trick-or-treating, is expected to remain in custody at least until Monday.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the boy appeared in Cook County juvenile court Saturday. The judge ordered the boy held in custody at least through the weekend. A Monday hearing is scheduled.
The teen is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in the attack Thursday evening. He isn't being named because he's a juvenile.
Police say they believe it was a gang-related shooting and that a 30-year-old man was the target.
The girl in a bumblebee costume was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.
The shooting occurred in Chicago's Little Village neighbourhood.