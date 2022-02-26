

The Associated Press





Kabul University, among Afghanistan's oldest and most revered institutions of higher education, reopened on Saturday six months after the Taliban retook the country.

There were new restrictions in place, including gender segregation and mandatory Islamic dress.

Dozens of female students, all wearing the hijab, the veil worn by some Muslim women, lined up outside the university gate.

They were eager to resume classes abruptly cut short in the wake of the Taliban's August takeover. Taliban stood guard at the campus's three entrances.

Most of the students said they didn't know what to expect, but were surprised to discover they could resume regular coursework and advance in their chosen fields of study. The university largely follows the U.S. liberal arts model.

The music department was the only discipline canceled for both males and females, students who returned to the university told The Associated Press. The Taliban did not respond to AP requests for comment.

Once attended by 22,000 students, the much-anticipated opening was a quiet affair.

There were no public announcements from the Taliban government and media requests to enter the premises were denied.

A statement on the university's official Facebook page this week announced that students would return to classes Saturday and that classes would adhere to "religious and cultural values."

Like most public universities, Kabul University had closed in the immediate aftermath of the Taliban takeover.

Whether women would be able to return without restrictions has been a key concern of the international community with fears the Taliban would bar females as happened during the group's first rule from 1996-2001.

The Taliban have said they don't object to education for women but require classes to be segregated and based on Islamic principles as they understand them.

Some public universities re-opened earlier this month in the provinces of Laghman, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Nimroz, Farah and Helmand.

The new restrictions were spelled out by instructors to the morning cohort of female students on Saturday: They were to wear the Islamic head-covering and could not bring smart-phones to the university premises. Male students attend courses in the afternoon.

But little else appears to have changed. Kabul University posted a list of vacancies earlier this month on its Facebook page, including positions in the departments of art, public policy, literature, media and communications and political science.