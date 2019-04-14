

Juana Summers, Alan Suderman And Stephen Braun, The Associated Press





BALTIMORE - Democratic presidential candidate Kamala (KAH'-mah-lah) Harris has released 15 years of tax returns, including her returns for 2018. The California senator reports that she and her husband had a federal tax bill of about $700,000 on an adjusted gross joint income of about $1.9 million last year.

The documents provide the fullest picture of her finances as she pursues a White House bid.

Harris reports an income of about $157,000 in 2018 from her job as a senator, as well as about $320,000 in net income as a writer. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, earned about $1.5 million working as an attorney.

Harris is the latest Democratic presidential contender to release her taxes. President Donald Trump has continued to refuse to release his since the 2016 presidential campaign.