Kenya awaits opposition leader's 'swearing in'
A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga wears a headdress of oranges, the party color, as they gather in advance of a mock "swearing-in" ceremony of Odinga at Uhuru Park in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Odinga is due Tuesday to hold a so-called "inauguration" of himself in protest of President Uhuru Kenyatta's new term following the divisive 2017 election. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 30, 2018 6:09AM EST
NAIROBI, Kenya -- Streets are quiet in the central business district of Kenya's capital ahead of the opposition's plan to "swear in" its leader, Raila Odinga, as an alternative president despite the attorney general's warning that such an act challenging the official president will amount to treason.
The U.S. has advised Odinga against the so-called inauguration Tuesday, as East Africa's economic hub tries to move beyond months of deadly election turmoil. Police have vowed to block opposition supporters from attending the event.
Heavy police deployment was withdrawn Tuesday without explanation at the Uhuru Park where the opposition had said the event would take place. A heavy police presence remains in city slums, which are opposition strongholds.