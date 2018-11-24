Kenya identifies suspects in Italian woman's kidnapping
A Kenyan police officer talks on his phone inside the compound of the command centre that is directing operations in the search for kidnapped Italian volunteer Silvia Costanza Romano, in Malindi, Kenya Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Gunmen firing indiscriminately on Tuesday kidnapped Romano, a 23-year-old volunteer working with Kenyan students, from the village of Chakama in Kilifi county. (AP Photo)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, November 24, 2018 7:04AM EST
NAIROBI, Kenya -- Kenyan police have identified three suspects in the kidnapping of an Italian woman and are offering a reward of one million shillings ($9,750) for information leading to their arrest.
There has been no claim of responsibility for the first kidnapping of a foreigner in the East African nation in several years. Police have said they are optimistic the aid worker will be found "within the shortest time possible."
The 23-year-old Italian Silvia Costanza Romano was seized on Wednesday from a coastal community by gunmen who also wounded five people, including children.
Such attacks had become rare after 2011, when Kenya deployed forces to neighbouring Somalia in a bid to stop the al-Shabab extremist group from kidnapping foreigners.
The suspects are Ibrahim Adan Omar, Yusuf Kuno Adan and Said Adan Abdi.