Kenyan authorities begin malaria vaccination program to high-risk kids
In this Oct. 30, 2009 file photo, a mother holds her baby as she receives a new malaria vaccine as part of a trial at the Walter Reed Project Research Center in Kombewa in Western Kenya. The European Medicines Agency is recommending that the world’s leading malaria vaccine be licensed even though it is only about 30 percent effective and that protection fades over time. In a statement published on Friday, July 24, 2015, the agency said it had “adopted a positive scientific opinion” for the vaccine’s use outside the European Union, a regulatory process that helps speed new medicines to the market. The vaccine, known as Mosquirix and made by GlaxoSmithKline, protects only about one-third of children though it might help protect some kids from getting the parasitic disease. (AP Photo/Karel Prinsloo, File)
Rodney Muhumuza, The Associated Press
Published Friday, September 13, 2019 6:41AM EDT
KAMPALA, Uganda -- Health authorities in Kenya on Friday started administering doses of the world's only licensed malaria vaccine to young children in rural areas facing high transmission rates.
Kenya became the third African country to introduce the vaccine, after Malawi and Ghana. The aim is to reach about 360,000 children per year across the three countries.
The health ministry described the milestone on Twitter as “a historic day” for the East African country as the health minister launched vaccinations in remote Homa Bay county.
Malaria is a top killer in many African countries. According to the World Health Organization, the region accounted for 92% of the cases and 93% of malaria deaths in 2017.
The parasitic disease kills about 435,000 people every year, most of them children under 5 in Africa.
It took GlaxoSmithKline and partners more than 30 years to develop the vaccine, at a cost of around $1 billion. GSK is donating up to 10 million vaccine doses in the current vaccination initiatives.
Although the malaria vaccine only protects about one-third of children who are immunized, those who get the shots are likely to have less severe cases of malaria.
Experts have begun testing out other new tools to fight malaria, including the development of genetically modified mosquitoes with an infertility gene.
Resistance is growing to medicines that treat the disease, while mosquitoes are becoming more resistant to insecticides. In addition, funding for malaria efforts has plateaued in recent years.
In neighbouring Uganda, health officials last month reported a surge in malaria cases as cases rise even among adolescents. They cited global warming and longer wet seasons for the increase.