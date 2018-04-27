Korean leaders agree to military talks next month
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in stroll together at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Friday, April 27, 2018. North Korean leader Kim made history by crossing over the world's most heavily armed border to greet South Korean President Moon for talks on North Korea's nuclear weapons.(Korea Summit Press Pool via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 5:32AM EDT
GOYANG, Korea, Republic Of -- The leaders of North Korea and South Korea have agreed to hold high-level military talks next month to reduce animosity.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un and South Korea's Moon Jae-in also repeatd a past vow to rid the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons, but they did not announce specific measures.
They also agreed that the South Korean president will travel to North Korea in the autumn and agreed to hold reunions of war-separated families and set up liaison office in North Korean border city.