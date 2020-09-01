Kushner visits air base as part of Israel-US trip to UAE
U.S. President Donald Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner, center, speaks with passengers during a flight on an Israeli El Al plane bound for Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. The plane carrying a delegation of Israeli and American officials landed in Abu Dhabi after flying in from Israel in the first-ever direct commercial passenger flight to the UAE. The Israeli flag carrier’s flight Monday marks the implementation of the historic U.S.-brokered deal to normalize relations between the two nations. (Nir Elias/Pool Photo via AP)
Aron Heller, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, September 1, 2020 6:03AM EDT
AL-DHAFRA AIR BASE, United Arab Emirates - Iran's supreme leader has called the United Arab Emirates' recognition of Israel “treason that will not last for long.”
That's according to reports by state media in Iran on Tuesday.
The comments by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei come just as a joint U.S.-Israeli delegation wrapped up a trip to Abu Dhabi on the first Israeli commercial air flight between the nations.
Khamenei said the “treachery” was committed against the entire Islamic world and the Palestinians.Both Israel and the UAE view Iran with suspicion.
On Tuesday, U.S. officials visited a major air base in the UAE that hosts thousands of American troops.
The UAE hopes to buy advanced F-35 fighter jets as it normalizes relations with Israel.