Landslides in western India kill 32, while floods trap more
This photograph provided by India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows NDRF personnel rescuing people stranded in floodwaters in Chiplun, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, Friday, July 23, 2021. Landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains hit parts of western India, killing at least five people and leading to the overnight rescue of more than 1,000 other people trapped by floodwaters, an official said Friday. (National Disaster Response Force via AP)
Share:
The Associated Press
Published Friday, July 23, 2021 5:51AM EDT
NEW DELHI - A government official says landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains hit parts of western India, killing at least 32 people and leading to the overnight rescue of more than 1,000 other people trapped by floodwaters.
The dead were killed in three landslides Thursday in Raigad district in western Maharashtra state.
Many of those rescued were stranded on rooftops and even on top of buses on highways.
The official said the rains had slowed and water levels were coming down Friday.