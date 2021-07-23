Landslides in western India kill 47, while floods trap more
This photograph provided by India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows NDRF personnel rescuing people stranded in floodwaters in Chiplun, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, Friday, July 23, 2021. Landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains hit parts of western India, killing at least five people and leading to the overnight rescue of more than 1,000 other people trapped by floodwaters, an official said Friday. (National Disaster Response Force via AP)
Ashok Sharma, The Associated Press
Published Friday, July 23, 2021 5:51AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 23, 2021 12:26PM EDT
NEW DELHI - Officials say landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed at least 47 people in western India.
More than 1,000 people trapped by floodwaters have been rescued.
The dead were killed in three landslides Thursday in western Maharashtra state.
Many of those who were rescued were stranded on rooftops and even on top of buses on highways.
An official says the rains have slowed and water levels are declining Friday, making it easier for rescuers to reach the area. Disasters caused by landslides and flooding are common in India during the June-September monsoon season.