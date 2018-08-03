

Ken Ritter And Michelle L. Price, The Associated Press





Authorities in Las Vegas say they cannot "definitively" determine the gunman's motive in the Oct. 1 mass shooting that killed 58 people.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo made the announcement as he made public results of the investigation into the shooting.

Lombardo says shooter Stephen Paddock was "an unremarkable man" who showed signs of a troubled mind.

Lombardo Las Vegas police have completed their investigation into the shooting.

Paddock was found dead in the hotel room where he opened fire.