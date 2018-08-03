Las Vegas authorities say they cannot 'definitively' determine gunman's motive
In this Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body camera video (time stamped at 5:11 am Oct. 2 GMT) provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, police officers take cover outside the Mandalay Bay during a shooting where a gunman opened fire from the Mandalay Bay resort hotel. The videos, released Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, represented the 13th batch of documents, 911 audio, police reports, witness statements and video released since May 2. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)
Ken Ritter And Michelle L. Price, The Associated Press
Authorities in Las Vegas say they cannot "definitively" determine the gunman's motive in the Oct. 1 mass shooting that killed 58 people.
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo made the announcement as he made public results of the investigation into the shooting.
Lombardo says shooter Stephen Paddock was "an unremarkable man" who showed signs of a troubled mind.
Lombardo Las Vegas police have completed their investigation into the shooting.
Paddock was found dead in the hotel room where he opened fire.