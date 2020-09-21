Lebanese president warns of 'hell' if no new gov't formed
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2020 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron, left, smiles as he meets Lebanon's President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. In a televised address Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, Aoun warned that the crisis-hit country could be going to “hell” if a new government is not formed. An initiative led by Macron called for a Lebanese government of independent specialists that was to be formed by Sept. 15. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool via AP, File)
Zeina Karam, The Associated Press
Published Monday, September 21, 2020 11:18AM EDT
BEIRUT - Lebanon's president has warned that the crisis-hit country could be going to “hell” if a new government is not formed.
In a televised address Monday, President Michel Aoun criticized his allies, the Shiite groups Hezbollah and Amal, for insisting on keeping the Finance Ministry portfolio in any new government.
That has undermined a French initiative for a Lebanese government of independent specialists.
It was supposed to be formed by Sept. 15. to enact reforms amid a devastating economic and financial crisis.
Asked by a reporter where Lebanon is headed if no government is formed soon, Aoun replied: “To hell, of course.
Why else would I be standing here speaking if this wasn't the case?”