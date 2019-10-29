Lebanon PM Saad Hariri resigns amid mass protests
Anti-government protesters shout slogans against the Lebanese government in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Prime Minister Saad Hariri briefed western and Arab ambassadors Tuesday of a reform plan approved by the Cabinet that Lebanon hopes would increase foreign investments to help its struggling economy amid wide skepticism by the public who continued in their protests for the sixth day. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, October 29, 2019 10:30AM EDT
Lebanon's embattled prime minister says he is handing in his resignation to the president after he hit a “dead end” amid nationwide anti-government protests.
Saad Hariri spoke Tuesday after nearly two weeks of nationwide mass demonstrations. Protesters are calling for the resignation of the government and the overthrow of the political class that's dominated the country since its 1975-1990 civil war.
Hariri's comments were quickly cheered by the few protesters who had returned to the epicenter of the protests in central Beirut.
A mob had broken up the protest camp shortly before Hariri spoke, tensions that reflected the division among politicians over how to handle the crisis.
Hariri called on all Lebanese to protect civil peace and prevent further economic deterioration.
He said he will present his resignation to President Michel Aoun.