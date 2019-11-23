Libya's coast guard intercepts 284 Europe-bound migrants
The Alan Kurdi rescue ship arrives into the port of Taranto, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. 88 people, rescued in the Mediterranean Sea north of Libya, disembarked Sunday from the Alan Kurdi, a ship operated by the Germany Sea-Eye humanitarian group. (Renato Ingenito/ANSA via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, November 23, 2019 12:22PM EST
CAIRO - Libya's coast guard says it has intercepted 284 Europe-bound migrants off the country's Mediterranean coast.
Saturday's statement says the migrants were intercepted in four separate operations off the coastal towns of Zawya, Garabulli and Abu-Kemmash, and the city of Tripoli. The four boats were stopped Wednesday.
The statement says the migrants were handed over to authorities in Tripoli and were taken to detention centres.
Libya has emerged as a major transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty to Europe. In recent years, the EU has partnered with Libya's coast guard and other local groups to stem the dangerous sea crossings.
Rights groups, however, say those policies leave migrants at the mercy of armed groups or confined in squalid detention centres rife with abuses.