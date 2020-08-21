

Samy Magdy, The Associated Press





CAIRO - Libya's U.N.-supported government announced a cease-fire across the country and called for demilitarizing the strategic city of Sirte, which is controlled by rival forces.

In a separate statement Friday, Aguila Saleh, speaker of the rival east-based House of Representatives, also called for a cease-fire.

The announcements came amid fears of an escalation in the more than 9-year-old conflict.

Both administrations called for an end to an oil blockade imposed by the camp of military commander Khalifa Hifter since earlier this year.

Hifter is an ally to the parliament speaker.

They also called for oil revenues, the country's main source of revenue, to flow into the bank account of the National Oil Corporation outside Libya.