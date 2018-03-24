Lights start going off around the world for Earth Hour, global call on climate change
A Filipino girl plays with a light toy in observance of Earth Hour, a global event that raises awareness on the need to take action on climate change Saturday, March 24, 2018 in suburban Pasay city southeast of Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, March 24, 2018 1:59PM EDT
NEW DELHI - In Sydney, the Opera House has gone dark. In New Delhi, the lights have gone off at the city's great arch. In Kuala Lumpur, darkness has fallen on the Petronas Towers.
Earth Hour lasts for just 60 minutes and its power is purely symbolic. But beginning at 8:30 p.m. local time, in countries around the world, people are switching off the lights in a global call for international unity on the importance of climate change.
Beginning in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour has spread to more than 180 countries, with tens of millions of people joining in, from turning off the porch lights to dimming the Opera House.