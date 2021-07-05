

The Associated Press





BRUSSELS - Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel is in a "serious, but stable" condition and will remain in the hospital for up to four more days after he was unable to shake a bout of COVID-19 that developed over a week ago.

The government said in a statement that the running of state affairs will be taken over by Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna in the meantime.

Bettel, 48, was diagnosed with insufficient oxygen saturation, forcing him to remain under medical observation since the weekend.

He was also suffering from coronavirus symptoms including coughing, headaches and a fever. Since he self-isolated last week, Bettel has continued to work remotely and through video conferences as much a possible.