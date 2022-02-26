

The Associated Press





French President Emmanuel Macron said he is convinced that "this war will last" and warned of tough consequences at home as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Inaugurating France's Agricultural Fair in Paris on Saturday, Macron told farmers that sectors from wine to cereals to exports and energy prices will be affected by the conflict.

"War has returned to Europe. This war was unilaterally chosen by Putin," he said, adding that "we must prepare ourselves with lots of determination and also lots of solidarity."

He said a "plan of resilience" was being put in place, but did not elaborate.

The yearly Agriculture Fair, canceled last year due to the COVID crisis, is typically a must-visit event for French presidents, all the more so this year with presidential elections in April.

But Macron, who has yet to declare his candidacy, cut short his planned day-long visit to a brief stay to warn farmers that they are among those who will be taking collateral damage from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The European Union, along with the U.S. and numerous other countries, has announced sanctions against Russia, while trying to avoid blowback onto their own populations.