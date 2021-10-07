

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press





TOKYO - A powerful magnitude 5.9 earthquake has shaken the Tokyo area, slightly injuring at least 12 people and halting trains and subways.

Officials say there was no major damage or danger of a tsunami.

The Meteorological Agency says the quake was centered just east of Tokyo at a depth of 80 kilometers (48 miles).

It caused buildings to sway and hanging objects such as signs to swing violently.

Super express trains were temporarily halted for safety inspections and many elevators automatically stopped.

(The Associated Press)