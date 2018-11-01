

The Associated Press





MALE, Maldives -- The first democratically elected president of the Maldives has returned home after more than two years in exile to escape a long prison term.

The plane carrying Mohamed Nasheed from Sri Lanka landed in Maldives' capital, Male, on Thursday. He was welcomed by his party members and supporters.

Nasheed was sentenced to 13 years in jail in 2015 after being convicted of terrorism for ordering the arrest of a top judge in 2012 while he was president. His trial was criticized internationally for lack of due process.

He was offered asylum in Britain when he travelled there for medical treatment on leave from prison.

Nasheed was elected president in the country's first multiparty election in 2008. His return follows the election defeat of strongman Yameen Abdul Gayoom.