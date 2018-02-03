

The Associated Press





COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- The president of the Maldives has fired a national police chief for the second time in three days, as political unrest grows after a court ordered the release and retrial of political prisoners, including an ex-president.

President Yameen Abdul Gayoom's office says he dismissed Ahmed Saudhee on Saturday and appointed Deputy Police Commissioner Abdulla Nawaz to act as interim police chief. No reason was given for the dismissal.

Saudhee was appointed interim police chief Friday, one day after Yameen fired Ahamed Areef for not answering his phone calls.

Thursday night's court ruling ordered the release and retrial of politicians opposed to Gayoom, including ex-President Mohammed Nasheed, saying their guilty verdicts were politically influenced. The ruling has led to protests by opposition supporters urging the government to obey the order.