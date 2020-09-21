

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is in life-threatening condition in hospital after he was struck by a truck in Scarborough on Monday morning.

Toronto paramedics said they were called to Lawrence Avenue East and Crockford Boulevard, between Warden Avenue and Birchmount Road, at 6:20 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

They arrived to find a man between the ages of 30 and 40 suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Police later said the driver of the truck involved in the collision remained at the scene.

The City of Toronto said all eastbound lanes of Lawrence Avenue East and some westbound lanes were closed at Crockford Boulevard due to the collision.

The 54 Lawrence East bus was diverting around the collision.