

The Associated Press





SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- A court order says a 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' house must move out by noon on June 1.

State Supreme Court Justice Donald Greenwood signed the order on Thursday.

It sets a hard deadline for Michael Rotondo to peacefully leave his parents' home in Camillus before county sheriffs can be called in to forcibly remove him.

Rotondo had asked for at least 30 days to leave, arguing for a full six months during court arguments on Tuesday -- which the judge called "outrageous."

The judge said Rotondo's mother was entitled to remove him right away, but wrote that she requested he be given until June 1 to vacate.