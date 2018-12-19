Man charged after two Chicago cops fatally struck by train
Passengers sit on a train while police officers work the scene where two officers were killed after they were struck by a South Shore train near 103rd Street and Dauphin Avenue on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, in Chicago. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi posted on Twitter that the "devastating tragedy" occurred when the officers were investigating a shots-fired call. (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Last Updated Wednesday, December 19, 2018 10:28PM EST
CHICAGO -- A man is facing two felony weapons charges in connection with the deaths of two Chicago police officers who were struck and killed by a commuter train while they were chasing him.
Chicago police said Wednesday that 24-year-old Edward Brown of Chicago is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm-endangerment and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon-loaded. He's due in bond court Thursday.
Police have said Brown was being pursued by Officers Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary on the far South Side after ShotSpotter technology detected gunshots in the area. Police say the officers were aware of one train in the area but may not have heard or seen another train coming up behind them .
Police say Brown was taken into custody by other officers, and a gun was recovered.