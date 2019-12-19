

The Associated Press





PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police say a man just been released from jail helped himself to some presents under a Christmas tree in the police department's lobby - only to find out they were fake .

News outlets report video from the Pullman Police Department shows a 20-year-old Washington State University student after he had been held on suspicious of underage drinking walk up to the tree and take several packages.

But as he walks outside, the video shows him realize the packages were just there for show and were in fact empty. Video then shows the man tossing the empty boxes across the parking lot in frustration.

The person who picked him up went after the fake presents and put them outside the police department's door.