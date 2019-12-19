Man steals fake presents from Pullman police lobby
In this Dec. 13, 2019 image from police security video provided by the Pullman, Wash., Police Dept., a Washington State University student is shown taking wrapped presents from under a Christmas tree in the lobby of the Pullman Police station shortly after he was released from jail after being held on suspicion of underage drinking. (Pullman Police Dept. via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, December 19, 2019 3:50PM EST
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police say a man just been released from jail helped himself to some presents under a Christmas tree in the police department's lobby - only to find out they were fake.
News outlets report video from the Pullman Police Department shows a 20-year-old Washington State University student after he had been held on suspicious of underage drinking walk up to the tree and take several packages.
But as he walks outside, the video shows him realize the packages were just there for show and were in fact empty. Video then shows the man tossing the empty boxes across the parking lot in frustration.
The person who picked him up went after the fake presents and put them outside the police department's door.
Police say no charges are being sought.