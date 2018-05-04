

The Associated Press





CHICAGO -- A federal agent working on a task force in Chicago designed to stem the flow of illegal guns into the city was shot in the face early Friday, prompting a massive manhunt for the gunman.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent was rushed to the hospital after the 3:15 a.m. shooting. He was initially listed in critical condition, though his condition was later changed to stable as authorities said they did not believe his injuries were life threatening.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the agent, on a task force comprised of ATF agents, police officers and Illinois State Police, was on the city's South Side working on a drug investigation when a man ran from a building and opened fire.

He said officers returned fire but it was unclear if the man was shot before he escaped. No other officers were hurt.

Guglielmi said hundreds of officers from specialized units such as the teams that focus on gangs and organized crime were reassigned to take part in the search for the suspect. No arrests had been made as of midday Friday. The gunman has not been identified.

He says the ATF will release additional information. The Associated Press has requested comment from an ATF spokeswoman in Chicago.