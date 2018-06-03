

The Associated Press





WASHINGTON - First lady Melania Trump won't be joining her husband at the G7 summit in Quebec this week or accompanying him to the meeting planned with North Korea's leader in Singapore the week after.

That's the word from her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham.

Mrs. Trump stayed behind Friday when President Donald Trump, his daughters, eldest son and son-in-law went to the Camp David retreat for the weekend. She hasn't made a public appearance since before her five-day hospital stay in mid-May for treatment of a kidney condition the White House only described as benign. Grisham said earlier that the first lady has been meeting with staff and working on projects.

Mrs. Trump accompanied her husband to the G7 summit in Italy last year.