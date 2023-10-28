

Megan Janetsky, The Associated Press





ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) - Mexico's civil defense authorities have raised the death toll from the Category 5 Hurricane Otis that struck the country's southern Pacific coast early Wednesday to 39.

The increase announced in a statement from authorities Saturday came after the initial death toll of 27 did not change since it was announced Thursday. The storm's human toll was becoming a point of contention as local media reported the recovery of more bodies.

It was not immediately clear if the original tally of four missing had changed. Hundreds of families have been awaiting word from their loved ones.