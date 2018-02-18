

The Associated Press





NEOSHO, Mo. - A Missouri youth baseball team is moving ahead with a raffle of an AR-15 rifle despite criticism it received after a similar gun was used to kill 17 in a Florida high school.

Coach Levi Patterson told the Kansas City Star the fundraiser for the third-grade team in Neosho, Missouri, had been planned before last week's shooting in Parkland, Florida.

He says his heart breaks for the shooting victims, but said gun raffle s have been going on for years. He also said none of the children on the team would be forced to sell raffle tickets. Players selling tickets range in age from 7 to 9.

The weapon was offered by a player's father who is a co-founder of a local gun store. The winner must pass a background check.