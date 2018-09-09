

Corneliu Rusnac, The Associated Press





CHISINAU, Moldova -- Mouldovan President Igor Dodon sustained minor injuries Sunday when the car he was travelling in was involved in a crash, officials said.

Presidential adviser Maxim Lebedinschi said Dodon didn't require medical treatment after the crash, which occurred near the town of Straseni, north of the capital, Chisinau.

"He is well and doesn't need medical help," Lebedinschi said.

Lebedinschi said the collision occurred as cars in the presidential motorcade crashed into an oncoming vehicle as they were passing another vehicle. He said the other car hadn't respected traffic rules, and that more information would be forthcoming.

Anatolie Golea, a spokesman for the state security service, said the president sustained scratches. He didn't provide further details about the crash.

Images in Moldova showed one car from the presidential motorcade that appeared to have overturned. It wasn't clear whether Dodon was travelling in that car.