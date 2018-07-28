Monsoon rains collapse houses in northern India, killing 37
Residents watch as an earthmover fills up a road which caved in during heavy rainfall near Ghaziabad, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Dozens of people have been killed this week as monsoon rains triggered house collapses and flooded wide swaths of land in northern India, officials said Saturday. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, July 28, 2018 7:23AM EDT
LUCKNOW, India -- At least 37 people have been killed in the past two days as monsoon rains triggered house collapses and flooded wide swaths of land in northern India, officials said Saturday.
Weather officials have predicted more rain in the next 48 hours in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh.
The deaths occurred since rains started on Thursday night, said government spokesman Awanish Awasthi. Most of the victims died on Friday in Agra, the northern Indian city where the white marble Taj Mahal is located, including four members of a family who perished in a house collapse, he said.
Awasthi said the dead included women and children.
Rains also damaged an outer boundary wall of the 16th century Fatehpur Sikri fort. However, there was no harm to the main monument and to human life, said another official, P.K. Singh.
Singh said authorities closed schools Saturday in the area as the weather department issued an alert for more rains.
India's monsoon season usually lasts until October.