

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Valerie Plante has been re-elected mayor of Montreal.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault congratulated her on Twitter.

Plante is currently leading the mayoral race in Canada's second largest city with more than 50 per cent of the vote and roughly half of polls reporting.

Her main opponent, former mayor Denis Coderre, is trailing with 39 per cent of the vote.

Plante's Projet Montreal party is also leading in the race for 34 of Montreal's 65 city council seats.

Women are now leading in tonight's mayoral races in four of Quebec's five largest cities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 7, 2021.