Montreal election: Valerie Plante re-elected mayor, beats Denis Coderre for second time
Montreal mayoral candidates Denis Coderre and Valerie Plante keep their distance as they pose for photos after their debate, Wednesday, September 29, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 7, 2021 6:15AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 7, 2021 10:34PM EST
MONTREAL - Valerie Plante has been re-elected mayor of Montreal.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault congratulated her on Twitter.
Plante is currently leading the mayoral race in Canada's second largest city with more than 50 per cent of the vote and roughly half of polls reporting.
Her main opponent, former mayor Denis Coderre, is trailing with 39 per cent of the vote.
Plante's Projet Montreal party is also leading in the race for 34 of Montreal's 65 city council seats.
Women are now leading in tonight's mayoral races in four of Quebec's five largest cities.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 7, 2021.