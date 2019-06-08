More than 200 questioned over deadly Hungary boat collision
Rescue staff takes part in the seach operation at Margaret Bridge on the River Danube in downtown Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, May 30, 2019, following a collision of a hotelship and a smaller cruise ship on the previous evening. (Zoltan Mathe/MTI via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, June 8, 2019 6:47AM EDT
BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Hungarian police say they have questioned 230 people and 66 witnesses over the deadly Danube River boat collision that killed 18 South Korean tourists.
They also said Saturday that the captain of a cruise ship that collided May 29 with the sightseeing boat carrying the tourists did not reveal details of the incident during questioning.
The tour boat sank within seconds after the collision in downtown Budapest. A Hungarian crewman also died, nine others are still missing and seven South Koreans were rescued.
A huge floating crane arrived Friday to Margit Bridge, where the Hableany (Mermaid) lies some nine meters (29 1/2 feet) below the surface, as Hungarian and Korean divers prepared the boat to be raised.
The Danube's high water levels have hindered recovery efforts.